Stephanie Frappart: la primera árbitro en un Mundial masculino

La francesa Stephanie Frappart hace historia al convertirse en la primera mujer en el cuadro arbitral de un partido del Mundial masculino

Anne M. Peterson
martes 22 noviembre 2022 19:13
La francesa Stephanie Frappart hizo historia el martes como la primera mujer en el cuadro arbitral de un partido del Mundial masculino al saltar al campo como cuarto árbitro en el choque del Grupo C entre México y Polonia.

Frappart, la japonesa Yamashita Yoshimi y Salima Mukansanga, de Ruanda, son las primeras mujeres elegidas para arbitrar en el torneo futbolístico más importante del mundo. Están entre los 36 árbitros seleccionados para la Copa del Mundo.

La brasileña Neuza Back, la mexicana Karen Díaz Medina y la estadounidense Kathryn Nesbitt forman parte de los 69 jueces de línea presentes en Qatar.

Frappart ya había dirigido partidos de clasificación mundialista masculinos y choques en la Champions League. Además, arbitró la final de la Copa del Mundo femenina de 2019 y la final de la Copa de Francia de este año.

