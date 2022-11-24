Cristiano, primer hombre que marca en 5 mundiales

Cristiano Ronaldo se convirte en el primer futbolista en anotar en cinco Copas del Mundo al firmar el primer tanto de Portugal ante Ghana

jueves 24 noviembre 2022 20:46
(AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo se convirtió el jueves en el primer futbolista en anotar en cinco Copas del Mundo al firmar el primer tanto de Portugal ante Ghana.

El delantero, de 37 años, marcó desde los 11 metros a los 65 minutos para adelantar a Portugal en su primer partido en el Grupo H.

Ronaldo ha hecho diana en todos los mundiales desde su debut en 2006 en Alemania, cuando abrió su cuenta con un penal frente a Irán en la fase de grupos.

Saldó su participación en Sudáfrica cuatro años después con otro tanto, lo mismo que sacó en Brasil en 2014. En Rusia, acabó con cuatro.

En total, ha anotado 118 tantos como internacional, un récord en el fútbol masculino.

La delantera brasileña Marta también anotó en cinco Copas del Mundo femeninas.

