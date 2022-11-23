Ataque impacta hospital de maternidad en sur de Ucrania
Un ataque con cohete perpetrado durante la noche impactó un hospital de maternidad en el sur de Ucrania, causando la muerte de un recién nacido
Un ataque con cohete perpetrado durante la noche impactó un hospital de maternidad en el sur de Ucrania, causando la muerte de un recién nacido. Su madre y un médico fueron sacados con vida de los escombros, informaron el miércoles las autoridades ucranianas.
El gobernador de la región dijo que los cohetes eran rusos. El ataque registrado en la ciudad de Vilniansk se suma al terrible daño que han sufrido los hospitales y otras instalaciones médicas, y sus pacientes y personal, en la invasión rusa que entra a su décimo mes esta semana.
Han estado en la línea de fuego desde el principio, incluido un ataque aéreo el 9 de marzo que destruyó un hospital de maternidad en la ciudad portuaria de Mariúpol, que ahora está ocupada.
