Corea del Sur: Norcorea dispara artillería cerca de frontera
Corea del Norte lanza unas 130 posibles rondas de artillería hacia el agua cerca de la frontera en las costa este y el oeste de la Península de Corea, según el Ejército de Corea del Sur
Corea del Norte lanzó unas 130 posibles rondas de artillería hacia el agua cerca de la frontera en las costa este y el oeste de la Península de Corea, según dijo el lunes el Ejército de Corea del Sur. La acción militar se sumaba al deterioro de las relaciones entre los dos vecinos.
Los proyectiles cayeron en el lado norte de las zonas de separación establecidas según un acuerdo intercoreano de 2018 para reducir las tensiones militares, indicó el Estado Mayor Conjunto surcoreano. En principio no había reportes de proyectiles que hubieran caído en aguas territoriales de Corea del Sur.
En un primer momento no estaba claro cuándo había ocurrido el incidente, y no se proporcionaron más detalles.
El ejército surcoreano dijo haber comunicado una advertencia verbal a Corea del Norte sobre los disparos y que la había instado a atenerse al acuerdo.
