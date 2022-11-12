Muere en aeropuerto de París iraní que inspiró "La Terminal"

Un hombre iraní que durante 18 años vivió en el aeropuerto Charles de Gaulle de París e inspiró la película “La Terminal” dirigida por Steven Spielberg, ha muerto en el aeropuerto, informaron funcionarios

AP Noticias
sábado 12 noviembre 2022 19:22
(AP)

Un hombre iraní que durante 18 años vivió en el aeropuerto Charles de Gaulle de París e inspiró la película “La Terminal” dirigida por Steven Spielberg, murió el sábado en el aeropuerto, informaron funcionarios.

Merhan Karimi Nasseri murió en la Terminal 2F del aeropuerto alrededor del mediodía después de sufrir un paro cardiaco, según un agente de la autoridad aeroportuaria de París. La policía y un equipo médico lo atendieron, pero no lograron salvarlo, agregó el agente quien no estaba autorizado para dar su nombre.

Karimi Nasseri, que se cree que nació en 1945, vivió en la Terminal 1 del aeropuerto de 1988 a 2006, primero en un limbo legal porque carecía de documentos de residencia y después por opción, según reportes de la prensa francesa.

En semanas recientes había regresado a vivir al aeropuerto, informó el agente del aeropuerto.

Su historia inspiró la película “La Terminal”, protagonizada por Tom Hanks, así como una película francesa.

