Abogado le dice a Alex Jones que “cierre la boca” durante un tenso intercambio en juicio por Sandy Hook
Abogado le dice a Alex Jones que “cierre la boca” durante discusión
A Alex Jones le dijeron que “cerrara la boca” durante un tenso intercambio con un abogado de una familia de Sandy Hook.
El presentador de InfoWars se acercó a los representantes de Neil Heslin y Scarlett Lewis, cuyo hijo Jesse, de 6 años, murió en la masacre, después de que dieran testimonio el martes.
Jones acusó a los abogados de alimentar al jurado con “vídeos falsos” durante su juicio por difamación, lo que provocó una respuesta de uno de los abogados.
“Oh, cierra la boca”, le dijo el abogado a Jones mientras se alejaba.
“Eso es lo tratas de hacer, cerrarme la boca, nunca lo lograrás”, respondió Jones.
