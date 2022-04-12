¿Qué son las armas fantasmas y porqué Biden pide su regulación?
Las también conocidas como “armas fantasma” son armas de fuego , ensambladas por particulares con piezas que se consiguen en el mercado negro, algunas veces en internet. Este tipo de indumentaria no se puede rastrear y por eso el presidente Joe Biden anunció su regulación como una nueva forma de hacerle frente al tráfico de armas interestatal. El Departamento de Justicia continua realizando los máximos esfuerzos para controlar las muertes por delitos violentos, y tiroteos masivos que regularmente se han cometido con este tipo de armas.
