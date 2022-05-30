Italia ofrece ayuda a casi 300 migrantes rescatados de las aguas del Mediterráneo

Denny Alfonso
lunes 30 mayo 2022 19:26
Italia abre un puerto de Sicilia a casi 300 migrantes rescatados

Un verdadero alivio recibieron 294 migrantes que fueron rescatados hace más de una semana de las peligrosas aguas del Mediterráneo. Las autoridades italianas abrieron un puerto para ofrecer ayuda a las familias que incluyen 49 niños, algunos de tan solo 3 años. “La espera de más de una semana para desembarcar a estas personas en un puerto no tenía sentido. Estas personas mostraban signos de trauma causados por lo que les ocurrió en Libia” dijo Candida Lopes jefe de   comunicaciones del Ocean Viking. En este 2022  unos 18.000 refugiados han llegado a las costas italianas.

