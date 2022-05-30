Italia ofrece ayuda a casi 300 migrantes rescatados de las aguas del Mediterráneo
Un verdadero alivio recibieron 294 migrantes que fueron rescatados hace más de una semana de las peligrosas aguas del Mediterráneo. Las autoridades italianas abrieron un puerto para ofrecer ayuda a las familias que incluyen 49 niños, algunos de tan solo 3 años. “La espera de más de una semana para desembarcar a estas personas en un puerto no tenía sentido. Estas personas mostraban signos de trauma causados por lo que les ocurrió en Libia” dijo Candida Lopes jefe de comunicaciones del Ocean Viking. En este 2022 unos 18.000 refugiados han llegado a las costas italianas.
