Terremoto de magnitud 5,3 golpea cerca de Guam, no hay amenaza de tsunami
No hay amenaza de tsunami, según funcionarios públicos del territorio estadounidense
Un terremoto de magnitud 5,3 impactó cerca de Guam.
El sismo ocurrió alrededor de las 11:00 pm (hora local), 14 millas (23 kilómetros) al noreste de Yigo Village a una profundidad de 79 millas (126,9 kilómetros), según el USGS (Servicio Geológico de EE.UU.).
Al inicio se informó que el sismo tuvo una magnitud de 5,8.
Funcionarios públicos en Guam, un territorio estadounidense en Micronesia, en el Pacífico Occidental, informaron más tarde que no había amenaza de tsunami para la isla o las vecinas Islas Marianas del Norte.
No se reportaron daños importantes ni heridos, según Pacific Daily News.
A principios de este mes, un terremoto de magnitud 4,9 sacudió a 13,7 millas (22 kilómetros) al suroeste de Malesso, el pueblo más al sur de Guam.
