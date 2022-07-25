Mujer es herida por pez vela mientras pescaba frente a la costa de Florida
Katherine Perkins, de 73 años, fue atravesada en la ingle en un viaje de pesca
Capturan en la Columbia Británica pez esturión de 272 kilos calificado de “dinosaurio viviente”
Una mujer de 73 años fue herida por un pez vela de 100 libras (45,35 kilos) cuando saltó fuera del agua mientras sus amigos lo metían en su bote.
El viaje de pesca de Katherine Perkins frente a la costa de Stuart, Florida, dio un giro dramático el 19 de julio, cuando el pico del pez gigantesco la atravesó en el área de la ingle.
Perkins, de Maryland, estaba parada, lista para fotografiar a sus dos compañeros de pesca sacando el pescado, cuando resultó herida, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Martin.
Recibió ayuda inmediata de sus amigos, Louis Toth, de 75 años, y Dominic Belleza, de 77, quienes aplicaron presión sobre la herida mientras regresaban a la costa.
Fue llevada a un hospital en condiciones no especificadas.
La oficina del alguacil dijo que Perkins informó que el pez saltó tan rápido que no tuvo tiempo de reaccionar.
El grupo estaba pescando a unas dos millas (3,2 kilómetros) de Stuart, al norte de Palm Beach, cuando ocurrió el improbable accidente.
El pez vela es conocido por ser increíblemente rápido, reconocible por sus picos largos y afilados.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.