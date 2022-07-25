Jump to content

Mujer es herida por pez vela mientras pescaba frente a la costa de Florida

Katherine Perkins, de 73 años, fue atravesada en la ingle en un viaje de pesca

lunes 25 julio 2022 21:33

Capturan en la Columbia Británica pez esturión de 272 kilos calificado de “dinosaurio viviente”

Read in English

Una mujer de 73 años fue herida por un pez vela de 100 libras (45,35 kilos) cuando saltó fuera del agua mientras sus amigos lo metían en su bote.

El viaje de pesca de Katherine Perkins frente a la costa de Stuart, Florida, dio un giro dramático el 19 de julio, cuando el pico del pez gigantesco la atravesó en el área de la ingle.

Perkins, de Maryland, estaba parada, lista para fotografiar a sus dos compañeros de pesca sacando el pescado, cuando resultó herida, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Martin.

Recibió ayuda inmediata de sus amigos, Louis Toth, de 75 años, y Dominic Belleza, de 77, quienes aplicaron presión sobre la herida mientras regresaban a la costa.

Fue llevada a un hospital en condiciones no especificadas.

La oficina del alguacil dijo que Perkins informó que el pez saltó tan rápido que no tuvo tiempo de reaccionar.

El grupo estaba pescando a unas dos millas (3,2 kilómetros) de Stuart, al norte de Palm Beach, cuando ocurrió el improbable accidente.

El pez vela es conocido por ser increíblemente rápido, reconocible por sus picos largos y afilados.

