Así fue recibido el féretro de la Reina Isabel II en Londres
El féretro de la Reina Isabel II llegó al Palacio de Buckingham , los restos mortales de la soberana reposan en un recinto especial, donde la familia real inicia su último adiós. Un avión C-17 Globemaster llevó el ataúd desde Escocia hasta la capital británica, luego el cuerpo de su majestad fue trasladado a su residencia oficial , cortejado por la princesa Ana. Centenares de personas acompañaron el recorrido por las calles de la ciudad.
