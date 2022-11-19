Un herido por choque en desfile de Carolina del Norte
El camión que llevaba una carroza durante un desfile en Carolina del Norte se estrella, dejando herida a una persona
El camión que llevaba una carroza durante un desfile en Carolina del Norte se estrelló, dejando herida a una persona, informó la prensa local.
Testigos dijeron a la emisora WTVD-TV que los asistentes al desfile navideño de Raleigh escucharon al conductor gritar que había perdido el control del vehículo y que no podía detenerlo, antes del choque.
Una persona fue llevada en ambulancia al hospital, reportó The News and Observer.
La persona golpeada por la carroza estaba participando en el desfile, indicó el Departamento de Policía de Raleigh en una nota de prensa.
La policía pidió a la ciudadanía evitar la zona.
