Tiroteo en la universidad de Bridgewater: tirador activo capturado en el campus de Virginia

La policía estatal de Virginia está en la escena

Josh Marcus
martes 01 febrero 2022 19:28
Un individuo está bajo custodia policial tras los informes de un tirador activo el martes en el campus de Bridgewater College, una escuela privada de artes liberales en Virginia.

“Un individuo está bajo custodia policial. La situación aún continúa. Sigan refugiados donde están”, escribió la universidad en Twitter el martes.

Según los informes, la policía estatal de Virginia está en el lugar, con la ayuda de la policía de Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará.

