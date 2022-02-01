Tiroteo en la universidad de Bridgewater: tirador activo capturado en el campus de Virginia
La policía estatal de Virginia está en la escena
Un individuo está bajo custodia policial tras los informes de un tirador activo el martes en el campus de Bridgewater College, una escuela privada de artes liberales en Virginia.
“Un individuo está bajo custodia policial. La situación aún continúa. Sigan refugiados donde están”, escribió la universidad en Twitter el martes.
Según los informes, la policía estatal de Virginia está en el lugar, con la ayuda de la policía de Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.