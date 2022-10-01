Los sobrevivientes del huracán Ian comparten los destrozos en las redes sociales
Los sobrevivientes del huracán Ian comparten los destrozos en las redes sociales
Los supervivientes de la devastación causada por el huracán Ian en Florida compartieron en las redes sociales los daños causados por la tormenta esta semana.
Las inundaciones asolaron el estado, lo que dañó las pertenencias y esparció los escombros por las comunidades.
La tormenta tocó tierra en Florida el miércoles 28 de septiembre como categoría 4, y el viernes llegó a Carolina del Sur como categoría 1.
Se confirman al menos nueve muertos, según un reporte de Associated Press.
