GM retira 340.000 SUV debido a problema con faros
General Motors anuncia el retiro de unos 340.000 SUV en Estados Unidos porque los faros diurnos a veces no se apagan automáticamente al encenderse los faros regulares
General Motors anunció el retiro de unos 340.000 SUV en Estados Unidos porque los faros diurnos a veces no se apagan automáticamente al encenderse los faros regulares.
La Administración Nacional de Seguridad en las Rutas dijo en documentos publicados en su sitio web el jueves que tener los dos faros encendidos simultáneamente podría deslumbrar a los conductores que vienen en sentido contrario, lo que acrecienta el peligro de un choque.
El retiro abarca modelos Tahoe y Suburban 2021, así como GMC Yukon y Cadillac Escalade.
GM dijo que no ha recibido informes de choques o lesiones causadas por el problema.
Los concesionarios actualizarán el programa que controla los faros. Los propietarios recibirán la notificación por correo a partir del 19 de diciembre.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.