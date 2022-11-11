GM retira 340.000 SUV debido a problema con faros

General Motors anuncia el retiro de unos 340.000 SUV en Estados Unidos porque los faros diurnos a veces no se apagan automáticamente al encenderse los faros regulares

AP Noticias
jueves 10 noviembre 2022 15:46
GENERAL MOTORS-RETIRO
(AP)

General Motors anunció el retiro de unos 340.000 SUV en Estados Unidos porque los faros diurnos a veces no se apagan automáticamente al encenderse los faros regulares.

La Administración Nacional de Seguridad en las Rutas dijo en documentos publicados en su sitio web el jueves que tener los dos faros encendidos simultáneamente podría deslumbrar a los conductores que vienen en sentido contrario, lo que acrecienta el peligro de un choque.

El retiro abarca modelos Tahoe y Suburban 2021, así como GMC Yukon y Cadillac Escalade.

GM dijo que no ha recibido informes de choques o lesiones causadas por el problema.

Los concesionarios actualizarán el programa que controla los faros. Los propietarios recibirán la notificación por correo a partir del 19 de diciembre.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy notice and Terms of service apply.