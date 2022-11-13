“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” triunfa en taquilla

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fue la película más taquillera este fin de semana en Norteamérica, recaudando 180 millones de dólares

Lindsey Bahr
domingo 13 noviembre 2022 17:16
(AP)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” fue la película más taquillera este fin de semana en Norteamérica, recaudando 180 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria.

La secuela de Marvel fue exhibida en 4.396 cines en Estados Unidos y Canadá. Su recaudación la hace el segundo estreno más exitoso del año después de “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

En el exterior recaudó otros 150 millones de dólares en 50 territorios, para un total global de 330 millones.

“Wakanda Forever” era muy anticipada por el público y por las empresas cinematográficas, quienes han soportado una temporada floja desde el fin del verano y en momentos en que no había grandes producciones en preparación.

De segunda quedó “Black Adam”, con 8,6 millones de dólares para un total nacional de 151,1 millones.

“Ticket to Paradise”, la comedia romántica con Julia Roberts y George Clooney, llegó de tercera en su cuarto fin de semana con 6,1 millones de dólares, y un total mundial de casi 150 millones.

La película autobiográfica de Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” se estrenó en cuatro cines de Nueva York y Los Ángeles con 160.000 dólares. Universal y Amblin la extenderán a otros cines en las próximas semanas.

Lindsey Bahr en Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr.

