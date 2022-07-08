Jump to content

Este es el nuevo dinosaurio gigante descubierto en la Patagonia Argentina

Denny Alfonso
viernes 08 julio 2022 18:53
Descubierto en Argentina Meraxes Gigas, un nuevo dinosaurio gigante con brazos pequeños

Investigadores en Argetina descubrieron una nueva especie de dinosaurio gigante que habitó la Patagonia hace más de 90 millones de años. Se trata de un animal de cabeza grande y brazos pequeños conocido como ‘Meraxes Gigas’ . El mamífero  con extremidades anteriores de tamaño menor  lo asemejan al tiranosaurio ‘rex’.  El paleontólogo Sebastián Apesteguia, explicoó el hallazgo diciendo que “es exactamente la época de los Gigantes. No hay ni hubo ni antes ni después dinosaurios tan grandes como en ese momento. Entonces suma, digamos, a lo que vamos conociendo de los tamaños de los dinosaurios más grandes del mundo”, aseguró.

