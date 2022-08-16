Darius Danesh: la estrella de Pop Idol muere a los 41 años
Darius Danesh, el cantante y actor que saltó a la fama en Popstars y Pop Idol, murió a la edad de 41 años.
Su familia anunció la noticia el martes (16 de agosto), según el periodista de la BBC Michael Gravesande.
En 2002, Danesh quedó tercero en Pop Idol detrás de Will Young y Gareth Gates.
Más tarde se convirtió en una estrella del West End, apareciendo en musicales como Chicago y Guys and Dolls, ganador del premio Oliver.
