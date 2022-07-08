Así fue el juicio contra ex candidato presidencial opositor en Nicaragua
El ex candidato opositor a la presidencia de Nicaragua, Félix Maradiaga, enfrentó un juicio en su país y la audiencia fue televisada en toda la nación. Durante el programa, calificado como un ‘circo mediático’ por su familia, se le ratificó su sentencia de 13 años de prisión. Vilma Nuñez, presidenta del Centro Nicaragüense de Derechos Humanos dijo que “todo fue esencialmente una sesión de tortura transmitida en vivo a la población nicaragüense con el objetivo de castigar, con el objetivo de sembrar el terror en la población nicaragüense y por ende en su familia”, aseguró.
