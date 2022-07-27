Jump to content

China rastrea cohete fuera de control que podría caer en cualquier parte de la Tierra

El cohete Long March 5B está diseñado para romperse cuando cae a la Tierra, dice el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores

Andrew Griffin
miércoles 27 julio 2022 19:33

Los restos de un cohete de China fuera de control caerán sobre la Tierra

China está rastreando un cohete fuera de control que caerá a la Tierra en los próximos días, informó.

El país se comprometió a proporcionar información sobre los movimientos del cohete de manera oportuna, señaló el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores.

Existen temores de que el cohete pueda caer impredeciblemente a la Tierra y represente algún riesgo para cualquier área poblada en la que caiga.

El cohete Long March 5B fue lanzado durante el fin de semana. Desde entonces, ha comenzado a descender de nuevo sobre la Tierra, y ni siquiera China parece poder predecir dónde caerá exactamente.

Es una práctica internacional permitir que las etapas de los cohetes se quemen al volver a entrar en la atmósfera terrestre, aclaró el portavoz del ministerio, Zhao Lijian, en una conferencia de prensa regular, cuando se le preguntó si China sabe cuándo y dónde podrían aterrizar los restos del cohete.

Se entiende que este tipo de cohete adopta un diseño técnico especial y la mayoría de los componentes se queman y destruyen durante el reingreso, con una probabilidad muy baja de causar daño a la aviación y a la tierra, señaló Zhao.

Información adicional de Reuters

