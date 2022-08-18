Una persona resulta herida al estrellarse avioneta en California
El avión monomotor Cessna 19 de 1951 cayó cerca de la Interestatal 8
Hallados los primeros restos del accidente aéreo en Kamchatka, con 28 personas a bordo
Una persona resultó herida después de que un pequeño avión se estrellara junto a una autopista en California, según las autoridades.
El avión monomotor Cessna 19 de 1951 cayó cerca de la Interestatal 8 en El Cajón, cerca de San Diego, el jueves por la mañana.
El motor único del avión fue arrancado parcialmente, dejando la cabina expuesta, según NBC7.
El oficial de la Patrulla de Caminos de California, Travis Garrow, informó que la agencia recibió una llamada de emergencia cuando el avión estaba cayendo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.