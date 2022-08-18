Jump to content

Una persona resulta herida al estrellarse avioneta en California

El avión monomotor Cessna 19 de 1951 cayó cerca de la Interestatal 8

Graeme Massie
jueves 18 agosto 2022 20:45

Una persona resultó herida después de que un pequeño avión se estrellara junto a una autopista en California, según las autoridades.

El avión monomotor Cessna 19 de 1951 cayó cerca de la Interestatal 8 en El Cajón, cerca de San Diego, el jueves por la mañana.

El motor único del avión fue arrancado parcialmente, dejando la cabina expuesta, según NBC7.

El oficial de la Patrulla de Caminos de California, Travis Garrow, informó que la agencia recibió una llamada de emergencia cuando el avión estaba cayendo.

