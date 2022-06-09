Britney Spears llama a la policía después de que Jason Alexander, su primer esposo, interrumpe su boda

Spears se iba a casar con su pareja Sam Asghari en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles el día de hoy

Leonie Cooper
jueves 09 junio 2022 23:21
(última hora)
La boda de Britney Spears ha sido interrumpida dramáticamente por su primer marido, Jason Alexander .

TMZ informa que la boda de Spears con su pareja Sam Asghari en Los Ángeles el día de hoy (9 de junio) fue interrumpida por Alexander, con quien se casó en 2004, pero las nupcias fueron anuladas 55 horas después.

Alexander estaba transmitiendo el incidente en Instagram, y TMZ informa que el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Ventura respondió a una llamada de intrusión y, según los informes, todavía están en la escena.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, con más por venir

