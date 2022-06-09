Britney Spears llama a la policía después de que Jason Alexander, su primer esposo, interrumpe su boda
Spears se iba a casar con su pareja Sam Asghari en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles el día de hoy
La boda de Britney Spears ha sido interrumpida dramáticamente por su primer marido, Jason Alexander .
TMZ informa que la boda de Spears con su pareja Sam Asghari en Los Ángeles el día de hoy (9 de junio) fue interrumpida por Alexander, con quien se casó en 2004, pero las nupcias fueron anuladas 55 horas después.
Alexander estaba transmitiendo el incidente en Instagram, y TMZ informa que el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Ventura respondió a una llamada de intrusión y, según los informes, todavía están en la escena.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, con más por venir
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.