Niña de 9 años muere después de un apuñalamiento en el centro de Boston

Niña de nueve años muere a causa de una puñalada en el centro de Boston el jueves en la noche.

Diego Pineda
viernes 29 julio 2022 00:25
(última hora)

Una niña de 9 años murió a causa de una supuesta puñalada en el centro de la ciudad de Boston, dijo la policía de Lincolnshire.

“Los oficiales fueron llamados a la escena del incidente en Fountain Lane alrededor de las 6:20 p.m. de hoy, jueves 28 de julio”, dice el comunicado. “Hemos iniciado una investigación por asesinato. El área ha sido cerrada y estaremos en la escena en el futuro previsible”.

“Los padres de la niña han sido informados y nuestros pensamientos están con ellos en este momento increíblemente difícil. Su familia contará con el apoyo de oficiales capacitados especializados”, dijo la policía.

