Así fue el apagón masivo que ocasionó el huracán Ian en Cuba
El huracán Ian dejó a oscuras a casi todo el territorio cubano, el fenómeno de categoría 4 ocasionó cortes en el sistema eléctrico de la isla. Expertos que calificaron a Ian como “extremadamente peligroso” explicaron el daño severo que se produjo durante su llegada a distintas poblaciones del país. “El Sistema Eléctrico Nacional tiene una condición excepcional, 0 generación eléctrica, esta condición complicada se asocia a las afectaciones climatológicas complejas que han afectado la infraestructura del Sistema Eléctrico Nacional”, dijo en un comunicado la Unión Eléctrica de Cuba. “La falla está dada en los enlaces occidente, centro y oriente” aseguraron.
