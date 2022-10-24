Los “zombis” se apoderan de Ciudad de México en el desfile anual de los muertos vivientes
Regresa el desfile tras su cancelación el año anterior
Marcha Zombie CDMX 2022
Hordas de zombis se apoderaron de las principales calles del centro de la Ciudad de México el sábado (22 de octubre) para el regreso de la Marcha Zombie anual.
Este fue el 15º año del evento, después de tener una versión digital en 2020 y ser cancelado en 2021 debido a la pandemia.
En el desfile participaron zombis bañados en sangre vestidos de enfermeras, guerreros aztecas y hasta con vestidos de quinceañera.
El fenómeno de la Marcha Zombie comenzó en Sacramento (California) en 2001 y, desde entonces, se ha extendido a las principales ciudades del mundo, como Nueva York, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Singapur, Sao Paulo y Frankfurt.
