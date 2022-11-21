Accidente aéreo en Colombia deja al menos ocho muertos
Una avioneta se accidenta en la ciudad colombiana de Medellín dejando al menos ocho personas muertas, seis pasajeros y dos tripulantes, informa el Aeropuerto Olaya Herrera
Una avioneta se accidentó el lunes en la ciudad colombiana de Medellín dejando al menos ocho personas muertas, seis pasajeros y dos tripulantes, informó el Aeropuerto Olaya Herrera.
La aeronave se accidentó después del despegue y cayó en el barrio Belén Rosales, detalló la Aeronáutica Civil en un comunicado.
En la zona trabajaban bomberos especializados en rescate aéreo y atención prehospitalaria.
La Aeronáutica inició una investigación para determinar las causas del accidente de la avioneta matrícula HK 5121 que cubría la ruta Medellín, al centro del país, Chocó, al oeste.
