Accidente aéreo en Colombia deja al menos ocho muertos

Una avioneta se accidenta en la ciudad colombiana de Medellín dejando al menos ocho personas muertas, seis pasajeros y dos tripulantes, informa el Aeropuerto Olaya Herrera

Associated Press
lunes 21 noviembre 2022 17:57

Accidente aéreo en Colombia deja al menos ocho muertos

COLOMBIA-ACCIDENTE AÉREO

Una avioneta se accidentó el lunes en la ciudad colombiana de Medellín dejando al menos ocho personas muertas, seis pasajeros y dos tripulantes, informó el Aeropuerto Olaya Herrera.

La aeronave se accidentó después del despegue y cayó en el barrio Belén Rosales, detalló la Aeronáutica Civil en un comunicado.

En la zona trabajaban bomberos especializados en rescate aéreo y atención prehospitalaria.

La Aeronáutica inició una investigación para determinar las causas del accidente de la avioneta matrícula HK 5121 que cubría la ruta Medellín, al centro del país, Chocó, al oeste.

