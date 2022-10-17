Jump to content

Tildan a James Corden de “cretino y pequeño”, lo vetan de restaurante de NY por presunto maltrato al personal

El dueño del restaurante dice que Corden fue “el cliente más abusivo”

Chelsea Ritschel
martes 18 octubre 2022 00:00

Tildaron a James Corden de “hombre pequeño y cretino” y lo expulsaron del restaurante Balthazar de la ciudad de Nueva York por su presunto maltrato al personal.

Keith McNally, restaurador de la ciudad de Nueva York y propietario del restaurante, compartió su decisión en Instagram el lunes, donde compartió una foto del comediante y escribió: “James Corden es un comediante muy talentoso, pero un hombre pequeño y cretino”.

Luego llamó a Corden “el cliente más abusivo con mis meseros de Balthazar desde que el restaurante abrió hace 25 años” y dijo, en la jerga de los restaurantes, que le aplicó el ‘86d a Corden (cuando prohíben algo o alguien de algún lugar o establecimiento).

La publicación de McNally también habló sobre “dos ejemplos del trato que el hombre gracioso tuvo hacia mi personal”. El dueño del restaurante afirmó que Corden también se comportó de manera similar en su antiguo restaurante, Café Luxembourg, hace unos años.

The Independent se ha puesto en contacto con un representante de Corden y McNally para obtener comentarios con respecto a las acusaciones.

