Perros mexicanos se gradúan de “escuela de rescate”, pueden salvar a sus dueños en caso de terremoto
Perros mexicanos se gradúan de escuela para ser rescatistas
Un grupo de perros en México se graduó de la “escuela de rescate” y ahora están entrenados para salvar a sus dueños en caso de un terremoto.
El primer grupo de caninos que terminó su entrenamiento se graduó el lunes 19 de septiembre, el mismo día que las autoridades locales registraron un terremoto de magnitud 7,6 al sur de Coalcomán, Michoacán. Una réplica de magnitud 5,8 sacudió hoy al mismo estado.
Más de 30 perros en el programa ahora podrán rastrear y encontrar a sus dueños, viajar a través de túneles y realizar otras tareas vitales durante futuras emergencias.
