¿Cuándo cambia la hora?
En Estados Unidos, el cambio de horario será el próximo 6 de noviembre del 2022. A las 2:00 am (hora local) tendrás que ajustar tu reloj a la 1:00 am. Este periodo concluirá el 12 de marzo de 2023, donde nuevamente habrá que adelantar una hora el reloj. Esto significa que a las 2:00 am del domingo 6 de noviembre, los relojes deberán retrasarse una hora y volver a marcar las 1:00 am. Tómalo por el lado positivo, y piensa que ese lunes 7 de noviembre tendrás una hora más para quedarte en la cama por la mañana.
