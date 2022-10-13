Jump to content

Royal Rumble: el lado competitivo del príncipe William y la princesa Kate al visitar parque olímpico

Holly Patrick
jueves 13 octubre 2022 19:35

Los príncipes de Gales practican deporte al visitar el Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

El príncipe de Gales mostró sus habilidades en el boxeo en el Parque Olímpico Queen Elizabeth en Londres para celebrar el décimo aniversario de una organización benéfica establecida por su Royal Foundation.

El príncipe William se puso guantes y empezó a golpear un saco de boxeo en la sede de los Juegos Olímpicos de Londres en 2012 para celebrar los 10 años de Coach Core, una organización benéfica que brinda aprendizajes de entrenamiento en deportes de impacto a los jóvenes.

La princesa de Gales se unió a las actividades y jugó bolos en silla.

“El deporte tiene una manera increíble de brindar esperanza, conexión y oportunidad”, declaró el príncipe.

