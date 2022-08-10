Jump to content

Así le agradeció Beyoncé a Madonna el poder usar la canción ‘Vogue’ en su nuevo disco

Denny Alfonso
miércoles 10 agosto 2022 15:45
Beyoncé se deshace en elogios hacia su 'reina' Madonna

Beyoncé lanzó su propia versión de la legendaria canción ‘Vogue’ de Madonna , una colaboración que revivió uno de los temas mas famosos de la reina del pop  en “Break My Soul’ , uno de los sencillos de la nueva producción de Queen B. La diva de Texas envió un ramo de flores a la estrella de los años 90 agradeciéndole por dejarle utilizar ‘Vogue’ en el remix que mezcla su canción con el clásico.  En la tarjeta decorativa del arreglo Beyoncé le dice a Madonna que continuará siendo su inspiración , y le da las gracias por abrir las puertas a otras mujeres en la industria.

