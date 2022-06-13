Anuncian a Neil Patrick Harris como nuevo miembro del reparto de “Doctor Who”
La estrella de How I Met Your Mother ya está rodando escenas que se emitirán en 2023
Neil Patrick Harris aparecerá en Doctor Who el año que viene, según anunció la BBC el lunes (13 de junio).
Harris ya está filmando escenas que se emitirán en 2023 como parte del 60º aniversario de la serie.
El director de la serie, Russell T. Davies, escribió en un comunicado: “Es un gran honor para mí abrir las puertas de nuestro estudio al maravilloso Neil Patrick Harris... pero ¿quién’, ¿por qué?, ¿qué interpreta? Tendrán que esperar. Pero les prometo que lo que estamos filmando ahora es algo fuera de serie. Doctor, ten cuidado”.
Todavía no está claro a quién interpretará el actor de EE.UU. Harris (Doogie Howser MD, How I Met Your Mother), pero el final de la declaración de Davies podría insinuar un papel de villano para la estrella que interpretó al malvado Conde Olaf en A Series Of Unfortunate Events.
Se unirá al nuevo Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, quien tomará las riendas de Jodie Whittaker cuando esta deje la serie a finales de 2022.
Gatwa declaró que se sentía “profundamente honrado, más que emocionado y, por supuesto, un poco asustado” de convertirse en el próximo Señor del Tiempo en la historia de la serie.
Otros actores que han interpretado al Señor del Tiempo cambiante desde el regreso de la serie en 2005 son Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith y Peter Capaldi.
El coprotagonista de Gatwa, Simu Liu, comentó que el actor necesitó contratar protección tras conocerse la noticia de su casting.
Liu indicó (según Variety): “Tuvo que conseguir seguridad dentro y alrededor no solo de su lugar de residencia, sino de los lugares de residencia de toda su familia”.
