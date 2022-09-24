Netflix anuncia la fecha de estreno de la quinta temporada de ‘The Crown’
Imelda Staunton asumirá el papel de la difunta reina Isabel en noviembre
Tráiler de la cuarta temporada de The Crown
The Crown volverá a nuestras pantallas este otoño con un nuevo reparto que se pondrá en la piel de la reina Isabel II y la familia real.
El drama histórico de Netflix parece haber resurgido en todo el mundo tras la muerte de la monarca a principios de este mes.
Durante el evento para fans Tudum del sábado (24 de septiembre), Netflix anunció que la quinta temporada de The Crown llegará el miércoles 9 de noviembre.
Imelda Staunton tomará el relevo de Olivia Colman en el papel de la reina, mientras que Jonathan Pryce interpretará a su difunto marido, el príncipe Felipe.
La actriz australiana Elizabeth Debicki interpretará a la princesa Diana, mientras que Dominic West encarnará a un joven rey Carlos III.
Las temporadas quinta y sexta estarán ambientadas en los años noventa y presentarán por primera vez a los jóvenes príncipes William y Harry.
La producción de la sexta temporada está en curso, pero se detuvo temporalmente tras la muerte de la reina.
Matt Smith, que fue el primer actor en interpretar al príncipe Felipe, dijo no hace mucho que el príncipe Harry se refería a él como “abuelo” debido a su papel en la serie de Netflix.
La quinta temporada de The Crown llega a Netflix el miércoles 9 de noviembre.
