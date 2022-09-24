Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Netflix anuncia la fecha de estreno de la quinta temporada de ‘The Crown’

Imelda Staunton asumirá el papel de la difunta reina Isabel en noviembre

Isobel Lewis
sábado 24 septiembre 2022 20:06

Tráiler de la cuarta temporada de The Crown

Read in English

The Crown volverá a nuestras pantallas este otoño con un nuevo reparto que se pondrá en la piel de la reina Isabel II y la familia real.

El drama histórico de Netflix parece haber resurgido en todo el mundo tras la muerte de la monarca a principios de este mes.

Durante el evento para fans Tudum del sábado (24 de septiembre), Netflix anunció que la quinta temporada de The Crown llegará el miércoles 9 de noviembre.

Imelda Staunton tomará el relevo de Olivia Colman en el papel de la reina, mientras que Jonathan Pryce interpretará a su difunto marido, el príncipe Felipe.

La actriz australiana Elizabeth Debicki interpretará a la princesa Diana, mientras que Dominic West encarnará a un joven rey Carlos III.

Relacionados

Las temporadas quinta y sexta estarán ambientadas en los años noventa y presentarán por primera vez a los jóvenes príncipes William y Harry.

La producción de la sexta temporada está en curso, pero se detuvo temporalmente tras la muerte de la reina.

Matt Smith, que fue el primer actor en interpretar al príncipe Felipe, dijo no hace mucho que el príncipe Harry se refería a él como “abuelo” debido a su papel en la serie de Netflix.

La quinta temporada de The Crown llega a Netflix el miércoles 9 de noviembre.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in