‘The Umbrella Academy’ de Netflix regresa para su tercera temporada
Tráiler de la tercera temporada de ‘The Umbrella Academy’
La tercera temporada de The Umbrella Academy regresa a Netflix el miércoles 22 de junio, y ahora los hermanos Hargreeves están en un mundo alternativo donde la academia se ha convertido en The Sparrow Academy.
El actor Elliot Page se convierte en Viktor en la serie después de interpretar a Vanya en las dos primeras temporadas.
The Umbrella Academy sigue la historia de siete superhumanos a quienes adoptó en su infancia un multimillonario antes de ser entrenados por su padre adoptivo para salvar el mundo.
