Este es el imperdible tráiler de ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’
Llega de nuevo a la pantalla grande una aventura imperdible de los característicos y diminutos amigos amarillos de laboratorio, esta vez en ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ los intrépidos personajes buscarán volar una aeronave a su manera. Siempre en ánimos de ayudarse entre si, la comunidad de minions tiene la difícil tarea de llevar a decenas de pasajeros hasta San Francisco, mientras otros intentan tomar clases de karate. En esta serie de locas situaciones los espectadores reconocerán las voces de Pierre Coffin, Steve Carell, Russell Brand, y Lucy Lawles.
