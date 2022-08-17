Jump to content

Tráiler de ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega carga bolsas de pirañas en spin-off de la familia Addams de Tim Burton

“No sabía que iba a entrar en una pesadilla”, dice Ortega en el tráiler

Tom Murray
miércoles 17 agosto 2022 20:07

Read in English

Netflix lanzó el primer tráiler de su próxima serie spin-off de la familia Addams, Wednesday, y lo adivinaste, el miércoles 17 de agosto.

La serie la protagoniza la actriz de You, Jenna Ortega, como la hija de Morticia y Gomez Addams (interpretados por Catherine Zeta-Jones y Luis Guzmán).

El tráiler muestra a Wednesday causar estragos entre sus compañeros de escuela, deja caer dos bolsas de pirañas en una alberca llena de deportistas que al parecerle han hecho bullying a su hermano Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

Luego la vemos inscrita en la Nevermore Academy, donde “intenta dominar su habilidad psíquica emergente” mientras frustra “una monstruosa ola de asesinatos que ha aterrorizado a la ciudad local”, según la descripción oficial de Netflix.

“No sabía que iba a entrar en una pesadilla”, dice Ortega en el tráiler. “Lleno de misterio, caos y asesinato. Creo que me va a encantar estar aquí”.

Los cocreadores de Smallville, Alfred Gough y Miles Millar, son los productores ejecutivos del proyecto, mientras que Tim Burton dirige cuatro de los ocho episodios y es productor ejecutivo después de haber rechazado la oferta para dirigir la saga de películas de 1991.

Jenna Ortega en ‘Wednesday’

(Netflix)

En otra parte, Victor Dorobantu interpreta al sirviente incorpóreo Thing, mientras que George Burcea interpreta al sirviente Lurch. Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer y Riki Lindhome también protagonizan.

Según Variety, Christina Ricci, quien interpretó a Wednesday en las películas de los 90, hará una aparición especial como Marilyn Thornhill.

Wednesday llegará pronto a Netflix.

