Sam Asghari se burla de Britney Spears por tener una foto de Brad Pitt en el armario

Sofia Zermoglio
sábado 23 abril 2022 00:38
Sam Asghari, el prometido de Britney, es 'cien veces mejor que Brad Pitt'

El prometido de Britney Spears, ha vuelto a sacar a relucir su sentido del humor en un hilarante vídeo compartido en las redes sociales de la pareja. Mi chica tiene una foto de... ¿Quién es este? ¡Brad Pitt!”, bromeó antes de que interviniera la propia Britney para referirse a su ídolo con propiedad: “¡El único e inigualable!”, añadió la princesa del pop. “Sí, el único e inigualable Brad Pitt. ¿Crees que yo no puedo hacer lo mismo?”, le retó su novio. El coreógrafo y entrenador personal ha bromeado sobre la admiración que su chica siente por el astro de Hollywood.

