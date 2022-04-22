Sam Asghari se burla de Britney Spears por tener una foto de Brad Pitt en el armario
El prometido de Britney Spears, ha vuelto a sacar a relucir su sentido del humor en un hilarante vídeo compartido en las redes sociales de la pareja. Mi chica tiene una foto de... ¿Quién es este? ¡Brad Pitt!”, bromeó antes de que interviniera la propia Britney para referirse a su ídolo con propiedad: “¡El único e inigualable!”, añadió la princesa del pop. “Sí, el único e inigualable Brad Pitt. ¿Crees que yo no puedo hacer lo mismo?”, le retó su novio. El coreógrafo y entrenador personal ha bromeado sobre la admiración que su chica siente por el astro de Hollywood.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.