Stephen King comparte con franqueza el título de la “única película” de la que “se ha salido”
No, no era una adaptación de uno de sus libros
Stephen King reveló el título de la única película de la que ha salido.
El autor de terror no se guardó nada en respuesta a un tuit del escritor Linwood Barclay.
Después de que Barclay revelara que le disgustó tanto Jurassic World Dominion que tuvo que salirse del cine, King intervino para compartir el nombre de la única película que le obligó a hacer lo mismo.
King escribió: “Solo he salido de una película como adulto: TRANSFORMERS”.
Cuando sus fans le preguntaron si se refería a la versión de dibujos animados de 1986, King aclaró que era “la primera” de la franquicia.
La película de Michael Bay, estrenada en 2007, fue producida por Steven Spielberg. Recaudó un total de US$709 millones, en la taquilla mundial.
Afortunadamente, a los ojos de King, ninguna de las adaptaciones de sus libros ha sido tan mala como Transformers, aunque algunas deben haber estado muy cerca.
Por ejemplo, The Dark Tower, estrenada en 2017, fue destrozada por la crítica, al igual que el remake de Firestarter, que se estrenó a principios de este año.
