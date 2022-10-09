‘Joker 2’: Margot Robbie ofrece su veredicto sobre el casting de Lady Gaga como Harley Quinn
La actriz australiana ha interpretado tres veces al personaje de DC
Tráiler de Joker
Margot Robbie opinó sobre el casting de Lady Gaga como Harley Quinn.
La actriz australiana ha interpretado al personaje de DC en tres películas: Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey y The Suicide Squad de 2021.
El mes pasado, Gaga reveló que interpretaría el papel junto a Joaquin Phoenix en la secuela del Joker de Todd Phillips, titulada Joker: Folie à Deux y que, según se informa, será un musical.
Robbie está de acuerdo con el reparto y declaró a MTV News: “Me hace muy feliz porque desde el principio dije que lo único que quiero es que Harley Quinn sea uno de esos personajes, como Macbeth o Batman, que siempre pasan de gran actor a gran actor”.
La actriz, que se encuentra promocionando la nueva película Amsterdam, continuó: “Es un gran honor haber construido una base lo bastante sólida como para que Harley pueda ser ahora uno de esos personajes que otros actores pueden interpretar. Creo que hará algo increíble con ella”.
Joker seguía a Arthur Fleck de Phoenix, un payaso y comediante fracasado que poco a poco se convierte en el villano de DC. La película recibió opiniones positivas tanto de la crítica como de los fans.
La película, que también fue protagonizada por Zazie Beetz y Robert De Niro, fue nominada a Mejor Película en los Oscar de 2020, pero perdió frente a Parasite.
Amsterdam ya está en los cines - encuentra la reseña de The Independent aquí.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.