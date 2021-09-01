Septiembre de 2021 va a ser un mes intenso para Netflix.

En los próximos 30 días regresarán series muy queridas (Money Heist, Sex Education), documentales interesantes (Schumacher, The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan) y películas conocidas (El gigante de hierro, Zombieland 2).

Los usuarios también podrán disfrutar de la última temporada de Dear White People, una segunda entrega del drama de misterio Into the Night y una nueva serie de The Circle USA.

A continuación encontrará la lista completa de todas las películas y programas de televisión que llegarán a Netflix en septiembre de 2021 (y todo lo que se retira aquí).

Títulos originales

TV

1 de Septiembre

How to Be a Cowboy

2 de Septiembre

Q-Force

3 de Septiembre

Dive Club

Money Heist temporada cinco parte uno

7 de Septiembre

On the Verge

8 de Septiembre

The Circle USA (un nuevo episodio cada semana desde el 29 de septiembre)

Into the Night temporada dos

10 de Septiembre

Lucifertemporada seis

Metal Shop Masters

14 de Septiembre

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

You vs Wild: Out Cold

15 de Septiembre

Nailed It! temporada seis

Too Hot to Handle: Latino (primeros tres episodios)

17 de Septiembre

Chicago Party Aunt

Sex Education temporada tres

Squid Game

22 de Septiembre

Dear White People temporada cuatro

Jaguar

23 de Septiembre

Bangkok Breaking

24 de Septiembre

Blood & Water temporada dos

Ganglands

Midnight Mass

30 de Septiembre

Love 101 temporada dos

Películas

2 de Septiembre

Afterlife of the Party

3 de Septiembre

Worth

10 de Septiembre

Kate

Prey

14 de Septiembre

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father series five

15 de Septiembre

Nightbooks

16 de Septiembre

My Heroes Were Cowboys

17 de Septiembre

Ankahi Kahaniya

The Father Who Moves Mountains

The Stronghold

22 de Septiembre

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

23 de Septiembre

Je Suis Karl

24 de Septiembre

The Starling

29 de Septiembre

Sounds Like Love

Documental

1 de Septiembre

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

6 de Septiembre

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode one and two

7 de Septiembre

Untold Breaking Point

9 de Septiembre

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

15 de Septiembre

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode three and four

Schumacher

21 de Septiembre

Love on the Spectrum temporada dos

22 de Septiembre

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

24 de Septiembre

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia

Niños y familia

3 de Septiembre

Sharkdog

7 de Septiembre

Kid Cosmic temporada dos

Octonauts: Above and Beyond

16 de Septiembre

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

21 de Septiembre

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

23 de Septiembre

A StoryBots Space Adventure

24 de Septiembre

My Little Pony: A New Generation

28 de Septiembre

Ada Twist, Scientist

Títulos con licencia

TV

1 de Septiembre

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars

Brave Animated Series

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Clique series one and two

Gogglebox series 15

HQ Barbers

Mrs Wilson

Shameless US temporada 10

4 de Septiembre

Couple on the Backtrack

5 de Septiembre

Touch Your Heart

6 de Septiembre

Witch at Court

10 de Septiembre

LA’s Finest temporada dos

Titipo Titipo temporada dos

11 de Septiembre

Mad Dog

14 de Septiembre

Kiri series one

16 de Septiembre

The Smart Money Woman

17 de Septiembre

Keeping Up with the Kardashians temporada seis

20 de Septiembre

The Accident

National Treasure

Películas

1 de Septiembre

The Bang Bang Club

Cemetery Junction

Exit Wounds

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

In Time

The Internship

My Summer Prince

Old School

Rush Hour

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bang Bang Club

The Guns of Navarone

The Iron Giant

2 de Septiembre

Here and There

The Guardian

3 de Septiembre

Bundy and the Green River Killer

A Closed Book

Containment

Night Wolf

Pentagram

School of the Damned

Soul Reaper

Wrong Turn

5 de Septiembre

Malcolm X

6 de Septiembre

Shadow Parties

8 de Septiembre

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021

10 de Septiembre

1917

Here Are The Young Men

Omo Ghetto: the Saga

Zombieland: Double Tap

14 de Septiembre

Bloodbath at the House of Death

Killing Dad

15 de Septiembre

Man on Fire

Fall of the Krays

Jump

Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story

Rise of the Krays

Robert the Bruce

Robot Overlords

17 de Septiembre

Black and Blue

Gemini Man

19 de Septiembre

Papillon (2017)

20 de Septiembre

The Farewell

Documentales

3 de Septiembre

Vegas

10 de Septiembre

Bananas!*

Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas

Look Beyond

Maria and her Shadow

Sharks

17 de Septiembre

Alganesh

Bezness as Usual

The Family

The Feminine Genius

Justin Bieber: This Is My World

Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe

Spandex Sapiens

To Bolu

24 de Septiembre

Waiting for Barcelona

Niños y familia

1 de Septiembre

Brave Animated Series

Kid-E-Cats temporada dos

Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum

2 de Septiembre

PJ Maska temporada tres

6 de Septiembre

Tayo The Little Bus temporada cuatro

17 de Septiembre

Tayo and Little Wizards

Anime

1 de Septiembre

Kuroko’s Basketball temporada tres