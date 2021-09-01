Nuevo en Netflix en septiembre de 2021: todas las películas y series que se añaden este mes
A qué debe prestar atención en los próximos 30 días
Septiembre de 2021 va a ser un mes intenso para Netflix.
En los próximos 30 días regresarán series muy queridas (Money Heist, Sex Education), documentales interesantes (Schumacher, The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan) y películas conocidas (El gigante de hierro, Zombieland 2).
Los usuarios también podrán disfrutar de la última temporada de Dear White People, una segunda entrega del drama de misterio Into the Night y una nueva serie de The Circle USA.
A continuación encontrará la lista completa de todas las películas y programas de televisión que llegarán a Netflix en septiembre de 2021 (y todo lo que se retira aquí).
Títulos originales
TV
1 de Septiembre
How to Be a Cowboy
2 de Septiembre
Q-Force
3 de Septiembre
Dive Club
Money Heist temporada cinco parte uno
Leer más: ¿Cuánto tendremos que esperar para la temporada 4 de Stranger Things?
7 de Septiembre
On the Verge
8 de Septiembre
The Circle USA (un nuevo episodio cada semana desde el 29 de septiembre)
Into the Night temporada dos
10 de Septiembre
Lucifertemporada seis
Metal Shop Masters
14 de Septiembre
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
You vs Wild: Out Cold
15 de Septiembre
Nailed It! temporada seis
Too Hot to Handle: Latino (primeros tres episodios)
17 de Septiembre
Chicago Party Aunt
Sex Education temporada tres
Squid Game
22 de Septiembre
Dear White People temporada cuatro
Jaguar
23 de Septiembre
Bangkok Breaking
24 de Septiembre
Blood & Water temporada dos
Ganglands
Midnight Mass
30 de Septiembre
Love 101 temporada dos
Películas
2 de Septiembre
Afterlife of the Party
3 de Septiembre
Worth
10 de Septiembre
Kate
Prey
14 de Septiembre
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father series five
15 de Septiembre
Nightbooks
16 de Septiembre
My Heroes Were Cowboys
17 de Septiembre
Ankahi Kahaniya
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Stronghold
22 de Septiembre
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Intrusion
23 de Septiembre
Je Suis Karl
24 de Septiembre
The Starling
29 de Septiembre
Sounds Like Love
Documental
1 de Septiembre
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
6 de Septiembre
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode one and two
7 de Septiembre
Untold Breaking Point
9 de Septiembre
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
15 de Septiembre
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space episode three and four
Schumacher
21 de Septiembre
Love on the Spectrum temporada dos
22 de Septiembre
Crime Stories: India Detectives
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
24 de Septiembre
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia
Niños y familia
3 de Septiembre
Sharkdog
7 de Septiembre
Kid Cosmic temporada dos
Octonauts: Above and Beyond
16 de Septiembre
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
21 de Septiembre
Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
23 de Septiembre
A StoryBots Space Adventure
24 de Septiembre
My Little Pony: A New Generation
28 de Septiembre
Ada Twist, Scientist
Títulos con licencia
TV
1 de Septiembre
Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars
Brave Animated Series
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Clique series one and two
Gogglebox series 15
HQ Barbers
Mrs Wilson
Shameless US temporada 10
4 de Septiembre
Couple on the Backtrack
5 de Septiembre
Touch Your Heart
6 de Septiembre
Witch at Court
10 de Septiembre
LA’s Finest temporada dos
Titipo Titipo temporada dos
11 de Septiembre
Mad Dog
14 de Septiembre
Kiri series one
16 de Septiembre
The Smart Money Woman
17 de Septiembre
Keeping Up with the Kardashians temporada seis
20 de Septiembre
The Accident
National Treasure
Películas
1 de Septiembre
The Bang Bang Club
Cemetery Junction
Exit Wounds
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
In Time
The Internship
My Summer Prince
Old School
Rush Hour
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bang Bang Club
The Guns of Navarone
The Iron Giant
2 de Septiembre
Here and There
The Guardian
3 de Septiembre
Bundy and the Green River Killer
A Closed Book
Containment
Night Wolf
Pentagram
School of the Damned
Soul Reaper
Wrong Turn
5 de Septiembre
Malcolm X
6 de Septiembre
Shadow Parties
8 de Septiembre
JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021
10 de Septiembre
1917
Here Are The Young Men
Omo Ghetto: the Saga
Zombieland: Double Tap
14 de Septiembre
Bloodbath at the House of Death
Killing Dad
15 de Septiembre
Man on Fire
Fall of the Krays
Jump
Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story
Rise of the Krays
Robert the Bruce
Robot Overlords
17 de Septiembre
Black and Blue
Gemini Man
19 de Septiembre
Papillon (2017)
20 de Septiembre
The Farewell
Documentales
3 de Septiembre
Vegas
10 de Septiembre
Bananas!*
Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas
Look Beyond
Maria and her Shadow
Sharks
17 de Septiembre
Alganesh
Bezness as Usual
The Family
The Feminine Genius
Justin Bieber: This Is My World
Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe
Spandex Sapiens
To Bolu
24 de Septiembre
Waiting for Barcelona
Niños y familia
1 de Septiembre
Brave Animated Series
Kid-E-Cats temporada dos
Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum
2 de Septiembre
PJ Maska temporada tres
6 de Septiembre
Tayo The Little Bus temporada cuatro
17 de Septiembre
Tayo and Little Wizards
Anime
1 de Septiembre
Kuroko’s Basketball temporada tres