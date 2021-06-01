Novedad en Netflix en junio: todas las películas y programas de televisión que llegarán este mes
Lista completa de todo lo que se agregará al servicio de transmisión en los próximos 30 días
Puede que el sol esté llegando por fin, pero eso no impide que Netflix lance un montón de nuevos títulos.
El mes de junio marca otro mes de gran actividad para el servicio de streaming, con el regreso del éxito francés Lupin y la serie de telerrealidad Too Hot to Handle, así como nuevos programas Sweet Tooth y la serie documental Sophie: A Murder in West Cork .
En cuanto al cine, Kevin Hart encabeza la nueva comedia sobre paternidad y la película de Danny Boyle Yesterday debuta en Netflix después de haberse estrenado en cines en 2019.
Encuentre una lista completa de todo lo que llega a Netflix en junio a continuación (y una lista de cada película y programa de televisión que se retira aquí).
Títulos originales
TV
3 Junio
Creator’s File: GOLD
Summertime season two
4 Junio
Sweet Tooth
10 Junio
Trese
11 Junio
Lupin segunda parte
14 Junio
Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe
15 Junio
Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán
Unwind Your Mind (especial interactivo)
Workin’ Moms season five
16 Junio
Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis
17 Junio
Black Summer season two
Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel
The Gift season three
Katla
18 Junio
Elite season four
So Not Worth It
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
23 Junio
Too Hot to Handle season two
24 Junio
Jiva!
The Naked Director segunda temporada
25 Junio
Sex/Life
2 Junio
Carnaval
3 Junio
Dancing Queens
4 Junio
Sweet and Sour
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys
Xtreme
9 Junio
Awake
Fresh, Fried and Crispy
Tragic Jungle
11 Junio
Skater Girl
Wish Dragon
16 Junio
Silver Skates
17 Junio
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens
18 Junio
Fatherhood
Jagame Thandhiram
23 Junio
Good on Paper
30 Junio
America: The Motion Picture
Documental
4 Junio
Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet
Human: The World Within
5 Junio
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats
16 Junio
Penguin Town
23 Junio
Murder by the Coast
30 Junio
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork
Comedia
3 Junio
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up
10 Junio
Locombianos
Kids
1 Junio
Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme
15 Junio
Rhyme Time Town season two
29 Junio
StarBeam season four
Anime
TBC
Record of Ragnarok
3 Junio
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie
24 Junio
Godzilla Singular Point
Títulos con licencia
TV
1 Junio
Count Arthur Strong
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach
Married to Medicine season two
Nigella: At My Table
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Top Coppers
2 Junio
Kim’s Convenience season five
4 Junio
Feel Good series one and two
15 Junio
Let’s Eat
18 Junio
Rurouni Kenshin series one, two and three
24 Junio
Crazy Delicious
Películas
TBC
The Blair Witch Project
Boyz n the Hood
1 de Junio
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Boogeyman
Colombiana
Destruction: Las Vegas
One Chance
Roh
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Soul
Summoned
2 Junio
Little Jacob
Odnajde Cie
Sophie Seeks 7
3 Junio
The Girl and the Gun
4 Junio
Yesterday
5 Junio
Small Chops
7 Junio
Strange But True
10 Junio
Camellia Sisters
13 Junio
The Devil Below
15 Junio
Song One
The Karate Kid (2010)
16 Junio
A Man for the Weekend
17 Junio
Aziza
18Junio
The Dead Don’t Die
The Intruder
Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends
Rurouni Kenshin: Origins
20Junio
Aquaman
24 Junio
The Seventh Day
22 Junio
Broken
Documentales
1 Junio
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
Elvis Presley: The Searcher
Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall
Unfinished Time – Poems by Father Jan Twardowski
3 Junio
Myriam Fares: The Journey
Niños
1 Junio
CoComelon temporada 3
Octonauts temporada uno, dos, tres y cuatro
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (especial del 75º aniversario)
Thomas and Friends temporada 24