Puede que el sol esté llegando por fin, pero eso no impide que Netflix lance un montón de nuevos títulos.

El mes de junio marca otro mes de gran actividad para el servicio de streaming, con el regreso del éxito francés Lupin y la serie de telerrealidad Too Hot to Handle, así como nuevos programas Sweet Tooth y la serie documental Sophie: A Murder in West Cork .

En cuanto al cine, Kevin Hart encabeza la nueva comedia sobre paternidad y la película de Danny Boyle Yesterday debuta en Netflix después de haberse estrenado en cines en 2019.

Encuentre una lista completa de todo lo que llega a Netflix en junio a continuación (y una lista de cada película y programa de televisión que se retira aquí).

Títulos originales

TV

3 Junio

Creator’s File: GOLD

Summertime season two

4 Junio

Sweet Tooth

10 Junio

Trese

11 Junio

Lupin segunda parte

14 Junio

Elite Short Stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe

15 Junio

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzmán

Unwind Your Mind (especial interactivo)

Workin’ Moms season five

16 Junio

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis

17 Junio

Black Summer season two

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

The Gift season three

Katla

18 Junio

Elite season four

So Not Worth It

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

23 Junio

Too Hot to Handle season two

24 Junio

Jiva!

The Naked Director segunda temporada

25 Junio

Sex/Life

Películas

2 Junio

Carnaval

3 Junio

Dancing Queens

4 Junio

Sweet and Sour

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Xtreme

9 Junio

Awake

Fresh, Fried and Crispy

Tragic Jungle

11 Junio

Skater Girl

Wish Dragon

16 Junio

Silver Skates

17 Junio

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens

18 Junio

Fatherhood

Jagame Thandhiram

23 Junio

Good on Paper

30 Junio

America: The Motion Picture

Documental

4 Junio

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet

Human: The World Within

5 Junio

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

16 Junio

Penguin Town

23 Junio

Murder by the Coast

30 Junio

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Comedia

3 Junio

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

10 Junio

Locombianos

Kids

1 Junio

Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme

15 Junio

Rhyme Time Town season two

29 Junio

StarBeam season four

Anime

TBC

Record of Ragnarok

3 Junio

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie

24 Junio

Godzilla Singular Point

Títulos con licencia

TV

1 Junio

Count Arthur Strong

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach

Married to Medicine season two

Nigella: At My Table

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Top Coppers

2 Junio

Kim’s Convenience season five

4 Junio

Feel Good series one and two

15 Junio

Let’s Eat

18 Junio

Rurouni Kenshin series one, two and three

24 Junio

Crazy Delicious

Películas

TBC

The Blair Witch Project

Boyz n the Hood

1 de Junio

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Boogeyman

Colombiana

Destruction: Las Vegas

One Chance

Roh

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Soul

Summoned

2 Junio

Little Jacob

Odnajde Cie

Sophie Seeks 7

3 Junio

The Girl and the Gun

4 Junio

Yesterday

5 Junio

Small Chops

7 Junio

Strange But True

10 Junio

Camellia Sisters

13 Junio

The Devil Below

15 Junio

Song One

The Karate Kid (2010)

16 Junio

A Man for the Weekend

17 Junio

Aziza

18Junio

The Dead Don’t Die

The Intruder

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards

Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno

Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends

Rurouni Kenshin: Origins

20Junio

Aquaman

24 Junio

The Seventh Day

22 Junio

Broken

Documentales

1 Junio

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall

Unfinished Time – Poems by Father Jan Twardowski

3 Junio

Myriam Fares: The Journey

Niños

1 Junio

CoComelon temporada 3

Octonauts temporada uno, dos, tres y cuatro

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (especial del 75º aniversario)

Thomas and Friends temporada 24