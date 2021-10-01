Octubre es otro mes ocupado para Netflix.

Además de las películas de alto perfil (The Guilty de Jake Gyllenhaal) y los programas de televisión que regresan (You protagonizada por Penn Badgley), el servicio de transmisión también agregará una gran cantidad de películas clásicas ( Halloween ) junto con series recientes (Adult Material ).

A continuación se muestra una lista completa de todas las películas y programas de televisión que llegarán a Netflix en octubre de 2021 (encuentre la lista completa de lo que se eliminará aquí).

ORIGINAL

Películas

1 de octubre

Diana: The Musical

Forever Rich

Swallow

The Guilty

3 de octubre

Upcoming Summer

6 de octubre

There’s Someone Inside Your House

8 de octubre

Grudge

My Brother, My Sister

13 de octubre

Fever Dream

Operation Hyacinth

14 de octubre

A World Without

15 de octubre

The Forgotten Battle

The Four of Us

The Trip

19 de octubre

In for a Murder

20 de octubre

Night Teeth

Stuck Together

29 de octubre

Army of Thieves

T

1 de octubre

Mucama

Espíritu de Paik

4 de octubre

On My Block temporada cuatro

6 de octubre

Baking Impossible episodios uno a seis

The Five Juanas

Love is Blind: Brazil

7 de octubre

The Billion Dollar Code

8 de octubre

Family Business season three

Pretty Smar

11 de octubre

La cuarta temporada de Little Thing

The Baby-Sitters Club temporada dos

12 de octubre

The Movies That Made Us temporada tres

14 de octubre

Another Life temporada dos

15 de octubre

My Name

You temporada tres

16 de octubre

Misfit: The Series

21 de octubre

Insiders

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam

Sex, Love & Goop

22 de octubre

Adventure Beast

Inside Job

Locke & Key season two

More than Blue: The Series

28 de octubre

Luis Miguel - La serie temporada tres

Interactivo

5 de octubre

Escape The Undertaker

Documental

1 de octubre

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad

6 de octubre

Bad Sport volumen uno

8 de octubre

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Casa de los secretos: las muertes de Burari)

12 de octubre

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano

20 de octubre

Found

21 de octubre

Flip a Coin - Documental ONE OK ROCK

22 de octubre

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea

Comedia

14 de octubre

One Night in Paris

Niños

1 de octubre

Scaredy Cats

8 de octubre

A Tale of Dark & Grimm

12 de octubre

Mighty Express temporada cinco

15 de octubre

CoComelon temporada cuatro

Karma’s World

Fintastic Halloween de Sharkdog

19 de octubre

Gabby’s Dollhouse temporada tres

21 de octubre

TToot-Toot Cory Carson temporada seis

22 de octubre

Maya and the Three

Anime

1 de octubre

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light

3 de octubre

Scissor Seven temporada tres

7 de octubre

El ingenio del amo de casa

El camino del amo de casa, segunda parte

8 de octubre

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

9 de octubre

Blue Period

12 de octubre

Bright: Samurai Soul

21 de octubre

Komi Can’t Communicate

CON LICENCIA

Películas

1 de octubre

Anatomy

Body of Lies

Carlito’s Way

Dawn of the Dead

Effie Gray

Eternal Summer

Halloween

Halloween II

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

The Haunting

The Haunting in Connecticut

Heat

Jumper

Knight and Day

Love & Other Drugs

Love You To Death

Marley & Me

Oats Studio volume one

Pavlova: A Woman for all Time

The Rite

Spider-Man

Till Death

27 Steps of May

5 de octubre

Bad Hair

8 de octubre

Angeliena

The Lighthouse

9 de octubre

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

10 de octubre

Lee & Cindy C

Little Crumb

Mira

Peter Bell II: The Hunt for the Czar Crown

The Sacrament

The Seventh Heaven

The Van Paemel Family

Wait Until Spring, Bandini

11 de octubre

¡Shazam!

14 de octubre

Ave Maria

Divine Intervention

Slashers

3,000 Nights

15 de octubre

Monk Comes Down the Mountain

Spider-Man 3

Unfaithful

16 de octubre

Last Christmas

Luce

17 de octubre

Everybody Happy

18 de octubre

Meeting Point

22 de octubre

Panihida

TV

1 de octubre

Creeped Out temporada dos

Killer Women with Piers Morgan

Seinfeld temporadas uno a nueve

The Crowned Clown

3 de octubre

Simply Raymond Blanc

5 de octubre

Adult Material

Remember You

Documental

1 de octubre

Inside Job

10 de octubre

Behind the Players

The Atom: A Love Affair

The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank

14 de octubre

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears

17 de octubre

Margaret Thatcher: The Iron Lady

Anime

13 de octubre

Violet Evergarden: The Movie