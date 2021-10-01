Novedades en Netflix en octubre de 2021: Todas las películas y programas de televisión que llegarán este mes
Conoce lo que se agregará en los próximos 31 días
The Guilty
Octubre es otro mes ocupado para Netflix.
Además de las películas de alto perfil (The Guilty de Jake Gyllenhaal) y los programas de televisión que regresan (You protagonizada por Penn Badgley), el servicio de transmisión también agregará una gran cantidad de películas clásicas ( Halloween ) junto con series recientes (Adult Material ).
A continuación se muestra una lista completa de todas las películas y programas de televisión que llegarán a Netflix en octubre de 2021 (encuentre la lista completa de lo que se eliminará aquí).
ORIGINAL
Películas
1 de octubre
Diana: The Musical
Forever Rich
Swallow
The Guilty
3 de octubre
Upcoming Summer
6 de octubre
There’s Someone Inside Your House
8 de octubre
Grudge
My Brother, My Sister
13 de octubre
Fever Dream
Operation Hyacinth
14 de octubre
A World Without
15 de octubre
The Forgotten Battle
The Four of Us
The Trip
19 de octubre
In for a Murder
20 de octubre
Night Teeth
Stuck Together
29 de octubre
Army of Thieves
T
1 de octubre
Mucama
Espíritu de Paik
4 de octubre
On My Block temporada cuatro
6 de octubre
Baking Impossible episodios uno a seis
The Five Juanas
Love is Blind: Brazil
7 de octubre
The Billion Dollar Code
8 de octubre
Family Business season three
Pretty Smar
11 de octubre
La cuarta temporada de Little Thing
The Baby-Sitters Club temporada dos
12 de octubre
The Movies That Made Us temporada tres
14 de octubre
Another Life temporada dos
15 de octubre
My Name
You temporada tres
16 de octubre
Misfit: The Series
21 de octubre
Insiders
Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam
Sex, Love & Goop
22 de octubre
Adventure Beast
Inside Job
Locke & Key season two
More than Blue: The Series
28 de octubre
Luis Miguel - La serie temporada tres
Interactivo
5 de octubre
Escape The Undertaker
Documental
1 de octubre
A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad
6 de octubre
Bad Sport volumen uno
8 de octubre
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Casa de los secretos: las muertes de Burari)
12 de octubre
Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano
20 de octubre
Found
21 de octubre
Flip a Coin - Documental ONE OK ROCK
22 de octubre
The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea
Comedia
14 de octubre
One Night in Paris
Niños
1 de octubre
Scaredy Cats
8 de octubre
A Tale of Dark & Grimm
12 de octubre
Mighty Express temporada cinco
15 de octubre
CoComelon temporada cuatro
Karma’s World
Fintastic Halloween de Sharkdog
19 de octubre
Gabby’s Dollhouse temporada tres
21 de octubre
TToot-Toot Cory Carson temporada seis
22 de octubre
Maya and the Three
Anime
1 de octubre
The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light
3 de octubre
Scissor Seven temporada tres
7 de octubre
El ingenio del amo de casa
El camino del amo de casa, segunda parte
8 de octubre
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
9 de octubre
Blue Period
12 de octubre
Bright: Samurai Soul
21 de octubre
Komi Can’t Communicate
CON LICENCIA
Películas
1 de octubre
Anatomy
Body of Lies
Carlito’s Way
Dawn of the Dead
Effie Gray
Eternal Summer
Halloween
Halloween II
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
The Haunting
The Haunting in Connecticut
Heat
Jumper
Knight and Day
Love & Other Drugs
Love You To Death
Marley & Me
Oats Studio volume one
Pavlova: A Woman for all Time
The Rite
Spider-Man
Till Death
27 Steps of May
5 de octubre
Bad Hair
8 de octubre
Angeliena
The Lighthouse
9 de octubre
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
10 de octubre
Lee & Cindy C
Little Crumb
Mira
Peter Bell II: The Hunt for the Czar Crown
The Sacrament
The Seventh Heaven
The Van Paemel Family
Wait Until Spring, Bandini
11 de octubre
¡Shazam!
14 de octubre
Ave Maria
Divine Intervention
Slashers
3,000 Nights
15 de octubre
Monk Comes Down the Mountain
Spider-Man 3
Unfaithful
16 de octubre
Last Christmas
Luce
17 de octubre
Everybody Happy
18 de octubre
Meeting Point
22 de octubre
Panihida
TV
1 de octubre
Creeped Out temporada dos
Killer Women with Piers Morgan
Seinfeld temporadas uno a nueve
The Crowned Clown
3 de octubre
Simply Raymond Blanc
5 de octubre
Adult Material
Remember You
Documental
1 de octubre
Inside Job
10 de octubre
Behind the Players
The Atom: A Love Affair
The Magic of the Diary of Anne Frank
14 de octubre
Frontiers of Dreams and Fears
17 de octubre
Margaret Thatcher: The Iron Lady
Anime
13 de octubre
Violet Evergarden: The Movie