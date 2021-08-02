Netflix: ¿Qué películas y series saldrán de la plataforma en agosto de 2021?
Sólo tienes un tiempo limitado para ver estos títulos
Netflix está a punto de eliminar muchos títulos de su biblioteca.
Si bien el gigante de la transmisión no publica una lista oficial de todas las películas y programas de televisión que tienen una cantidad limitada de tiempo en la plataforma, aquí tenemos la lista.
A continuación se muestra una lista completa de todo lo que se eliminará de Netflix Reino Unido en agosto de 2021 (encuentre todo lo que se agregará este mes aquí).
1 de agosto
Películas
American History X
Anna and the Apocalypse
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Are We Done Yet? (2018)
Autumn’s Concerto
Baywatch (2017)
Brick Mansions
The Call
Casino Tycoon
Charlotte’s Web
Chinese Odyess: Part 1
Chinese Odyssy: Part 2
Clueless
Deep Impact
Doubles Cause Troubles
Flipped
Gringo
Hero
History of Joy
Holding the Man
Horrid Henry: The Movie
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
The Hunted
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs 2
Infernal Affairs 3
Initial D
Jackass 2.5
Jackass: Number two
The Judge
Justice, My Foot
Kaaliyan
Khan
The King’s Speech
Kuppivala
The Last Samurai
Lechmi
Legend of the Fist; The Return of Chen Zhen
Little Dragon Maiden
Love in the Buff
Mad World
The Mask
Melle
Minnaminugu the Firefly
Mythily Veendum Varunnu
No Strings Attached
Office Girls
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
The Prince Who Turns into a Frog
Queen of No Marriage
Rangreza
Rumour Has It…
Sex and the City 2
Step Up 5
Sudani from Nigeria
Tammy
Ten Years
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Two By Two
Weeds on Fire
Where’s the Money
The Women Who Kill Lions
You’re My Destiny
2 de agosto
Forever Chape
3 de agosto
The Angry Birds Movie
Insidious: Chapter 2
The Peanut Butter Falcon
5 de agosto
Mission: Destroy Love
Trainwreck
7 de agosto
cats_the_mewvie
8 de agosto
Office Uprising
Surrounded
9 de agosto
Status Update
10 de agosto
Beyond the Clouds
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
11 de agosto
Bloodline
12 de agosto
Abduction
Hostiles
13 de agosto
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
The Peanuts Movie
14 de agosto
The Invention of Lying
Land of the Lost
15 de agosto
Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Jackass: The Movie
16 de agosto
Bird on a Wire
Casino Tycoon 2
Disciples Of The 36th Chamber
Five Elements Ninjas
Legendary Weapons of China
Lifeline
Look Out, Officer
Love on Delivery
Loving You
Mahjong Heroes
Martial Arts of Shaolin
Mr Virgin
My Schoolmate, the Barbarian
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Opium and the Kung Fu Master
Painted Faces
Prince Charming
Return To The 36th Chamber
Shark Busters
Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin
The Bare-Footed Kid
The Mad Monk
The Young Vagabond
17 de agosto
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Meg
Monos
18 de agosto
Alejandro Sanz: lo que fui es lo que soy
19 de agosto
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
20 de agosto
Anastasia
Inconceivable
Santa in Training
21 de agosto
Hati Perempuan
KL Zombi
Rembat
22 de agosto
That Awkward Moment
23 de agosto
13 Going on 30
The Duel
TV
1 de agosto
Friday Night Dinner
Love Cuisine
Miss Rose
Operation Ouch! (1 Season)
Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa
Penn & Teller: Fool Us
Regal Academy
Two Fathers
2 de agosto
Don’t Tell the Bride
Extreme Chocolate Makers
4 de agosto
Marching Orders
9 de agosto
Unforgotten
12 de agosto
Uncle
14 de agosto
Orphan Black
Persona
15 de agosto
Love and Marriage
Ultimate Force
Wheel of Fortune
Comedia
8 de agosto
Denis Leary: No Cure For Cancer
Niños
25 de agosto
Horrible Histories