Netflix está a punto de eliminar muchos títulos de su biblioteca.

Si bien el gigante de la transmisión no publica una lista oficial de todas las películas y programas de televisión que tienen una cantidad limitada de tiempo en la plataforma, aquí tenemos la lista.

A continuación se muestra una lista completa de todo lo que se eliminará de Netflix Reino Unido en agosto de 2021 (encuentre todo lo que se agregará este mes aquí).

1 de agosto

Películas

American History X

Anna and the Apocalypse

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We Done Yet? (2018)

Autumn’s Concerto

Baywatch (2017)

Brick Mansions

The Call

Casino Tycoon

Charlotte’s Web

Chinese Odyess: Part 1

Chinese Odyssy: Part 2

Clueless

Deep Impact

Doubles Cause Troubles

Flipped

Gringo

Hero

History of Joy

Holding the Man

Horrid Henry: The Movie

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Hunted

Infernal Affairs

Infernal Affairs 2

Infernal Affairs 3

Initial D

Jackass 2.5

Jackass: Number two

The Judge

Justice, My Foot

Kaaliyan

Khan

The King’s Speech

Kuppivala

The Last Samurai

Lechmi

Legend of the Fist; The Return of Chen Zhen

Little Dragon Maiden

Love in the Buff

Mad World

The Mask

Melle

Minnaminugu the Firefly

Mythily Veendum Varunnu

No Strings Attached

Office Girls

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog

Queen of No Marriage

Rangreza

Rumour Has It…

Sex and the City 2

Step Up 5

Sudani from Nigeria

Tammy

Ten Years

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Two By Two

Weeds on Fire

Where’s the Money

The Women Who Kill Lions

You’re My Destiny

2 de agosto

Forever Chape

3 de agosto

The Angry Birds Movie

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Peanut Butter Falcon

5 de agosto

Mission: Destroy Love

Trainwreck

7 de agosto

cats_the_mewvie

8 de agosto

Office Uprising

Surrounded

9 de agosto

Status Update

10 de agosto

Beyond the Clouds

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

11 de agosto

Bloodline

12 de agosto

Abduction

Hostiles

13 de agosto

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

The Peanuts Movie

14 de agosto

The Invention of Lying

Land of the Lost

15 de agosto

Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Jackass: The Movie

16 de agosto

Bird on a Wire

Casino Tycoon 2

Disciples Of The 36th Chamber

Five Elements Ninjas

Legendary Weapons of China

Lifeline

Look Out, Officer

Love on Delivery

Loving You

Mahjong Heroes

Martial Arts of Shaolin

Mr Virgin

My Schoolmate, the Barbarian

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Opium and the Kung Fu Master

Painted Faces

Prince Charming

Return To The 36th Chamber

Shark Busters

Sword Masters: Two Champions of Shaolin

The Bare-Footed Kid

The Mad Monk

The Young Vagabond

17 de agosto

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Meg

Monos

18 de agosto

Alejandro Sanz: lo que fui es lo que soy

19 de agosto

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

20 de agosto

Anastasia

Inconceivable

Santa in Training

21 de agosto

Hati Perempuan

KL Zombi

Rembat

22 de agosto

That Awkward Moment

23 de agosto

13 Going on 30

The Duel

TV

1 de agosto

Friday Night Dinner

Love Cuisine

Miss Rose

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Regal Academy

Two Fathers

2 de agosto

Don’t Tell the Bride

Extreme Chocolate Makers

4 de agosto

Marching Orders

9 de agosto

Unforgotten

12 de agosto

Uncle

14 de agosto

Orphan Black

Persona

15 de agosto

Love and Marriage

Ultimate Force

Wheel of Fortune

Comedia

8 de agosto

Denis Leary: No Cure For Cancer

Niños

25 de agosto

Horrible Histories