Fallece cantautor cubano Pablo Milanés a los 79 años
El cantautor cubano, Pablo Milanés falleció este lunes, informó el portal oficial de la isla, Cubadebate. Tenía 79 años.
El deceso se produjo en Madrid, en España a donde el artista residía y recibía tratamiento desde 2017 para una enfermedad oncohematológica que lo afectó los últimos años. A comienzos de noviembre se informó sobre su hospitalización y la suspensión de un concierto.
Milanés, quien ayudó a fundar la Nueva Trova Cubana y que le dio la vuelta al mundo como embajador cultural de la revolución de Fidel Castro, recibió el Premio a la Excelencia Musical de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en 2015.
Era uno de los músicos cubanos más conocidos internacionalmente, grabó una treintena de discos y tuvo éxitos como “Yolanda”, “Yo me quedo” y “Amo esta isla” durante sus más de seis décadas de trayectoria.
Con su voz privilegiada armónica e inconfundible, el cantautor llegó al corazón de millones de personas de varias generaciones.
