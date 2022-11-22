Fallece cantautor cubano Pablo Milanés a los 79 años

El cantautor cubano, Pablo Milanés falleció este lunes, informó el portal oficial de la isla, Cubadebate

Andrea Rodrguez
martes 22 noviembre 2022 04:17
PABLO MILANÉS-DECESO
PABLO MILANÉS-DECESO
(AP)

El cantautor cubano, Pablo Milanés falleció este lunes, informó el portal oficial de la isla, Cubadebate. Tenía 79 años.

El deceso se produjo en Madrid, en España a donde el artista residía y recibía tratamiento desde 2017 para una enfermedad oncohematológica que lo afectó los últimos años. A comienzos de noviembre se informó sobre su hospitalización y la suspensión de un concierto.

Milanés, quien ayudó a fundar la Nueva Trova Cubana y que le dio la vuelta al mundo como embajador cultural de la revolución de Fidel Castro, recibió el Premio a la Excelencia Musical de la Academia Latina de la Grabación en 2015.

Era uno de los músicos cubanos más conocidos internacionalmente, grabó una treintena de discos y tuvo éxitos como “Yolanda”, “Yo me quedo” y “Amo esta isla” durante sus más de seis décadas de trayectoria.

Con su voz privilegiada armónica e inconfundible, el cantautor llegó al corazón de millones de personas de varias generaciones.

