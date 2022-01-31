Minnie Mouse con los pantalones bien puestos
La famosa ratona Minnie Mouse se está paseando por Disney con un nuevo atuendo, muy ejecutivo, y de color púrpura. Se trata de un traje de saco y pantalón hecho a su medida , una pinta diseñada por Stella McCartney , que le luce muy bien a la compañera inseparable de Mickey Mouse. Es la primera vez que la ratona Mouse deja la tradicional falda roja en 93 años , esta vez por un traje de corte completo que además combina con su peculiar moño entre sus grandes orejas.
