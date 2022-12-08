Margot Robbie aprovechó su “oportunidad” para besar a Brad Pitt en ‘Babylon’
El beso de Robbie con Pitt fue improvisado
Tráiler de ‘Babylon’ (2022)
Margot Robbie reveló que aprovechó la “oportunidad” para besar a Brad Pitt durante el rodaje de Babylon.
Robbie y Pitt protagonizan la próxima película de tres horas de Damien Chazelle.
Chazelle dirigió anteriormente éxitos aclamados como Whiplash y La La Land. Se cree que Babylon es otra candidata al Óscar para el cineasta.
En una entrevista reciente con E! News, Robbie reveló que su beso con Pitt en la película “no estaba en el guion”.
La actriz, de 32 años, explicó que improvisó el momento con la ayuda de Chazelle.
Robbie dijo: “Pensé: ‘¿Cuándo más tendré la oportunidad de besar a Brad Pitt?’ Voy a intentarlo”.
La estrella de The Wolf of Wall Street continuó detallando cómo fue su conversación con Chazelle.
Robbie recordó: “Dije, ‘Damien, creo que Nellie subiría y besaría a Jack. Y Damien dijo: ‘Bueno, ella podría… espera, espera. Solo quieres besar a Brad Pitt’”.
“Y contesté, ‘Pues demándame. Es posible que no vuelva a tener esta oportunidad’. Y él dijo: ‘Sí funciona para el personaje’ y yo dije, ‘Eso creo’”.
Después de una toma exitosa del beso improvisado, Chazelle quedó asombrado y les pidió que repitieran la escena.
“Me dijo: ‘No, hazlo de nuevo. Eso realmente funciona’. Yo pensé, ‘Ah, genial’”, contó Robbie.
Robbie y Pitt protagonizaron juntos Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) de Quentin Tarantino y la película de Adam McKay de 2015 The Big Short.
La actriz australiana luego mencionó que también besó a su coprotagonista Katherine Waterston para la película, pero no estaba segura de si incluirán esa escena en la versión final.
En Babylon, Robbie interpreta a la prometedora actriz Nellie LaRay. La película está ambientada en la década de 1920 en Hollywood, durante la transición de la industria del cine de la era del cine mudo. Pitt interpreta al actor Jack Conrad.
Robbie declaró anteriormente que nunca había trabajado tan duro en una película como lo hizo en Babylon.
“Nunca había trabajado tan duro en mi vida”, manifestó. “Estaba destrozada al final de ese trabajo”.
Babylon se estrenará en cines el 23 de diciembre.
Traducción de Michelle Padilla
