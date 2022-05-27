Kate Moss declara al tribunal que Johnny Depp jamás la empujó por unas escaleras
El tribunal que lleva el juicio por difamación de Johnny Depp contra su ex Amber Heard escuchó la declaración de la modelo Kate Moss quien finalmente esclareció acusaciones contra el actor. Moss atestiguó que el protagonista de ‘Piratas del Caribe’ jamás la empujó por unas escaleras como señaló en su momento Amber Heard, dandole un tremendo revés a la defensa de la actriz, que en su testimonio se había referido a la ex novia de Depp en situaciones similares a las que ella alega haber sido víctima. “Nunca me empujó, ni me dio una patada, ni me tiró por ninguna escalera” dijo Moss en el juicio .
