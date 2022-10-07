Kanye West señala que medios “demoníacos” intentan “exterminar la raza negra” al promover la obesidad
Kanye West señala que medios “demoníacos” intentan “exterminar la raza negra” al promover la obesidad
Según Kanye West, los medios de comunicación “demoníacos” promueven de forma activa un peso corporal “poco saludable” como parte de una agenda para “exterminar la raza negra.”
El rapero hizo la afirmación mientras hablaba con Tucker Carlson en Fox News, donde aseguró que los medios de comunicación quieren “poner una percepción de que el sobrepeso es la nueva meta”.
Cuando Carlson le preguntó por qué cree que alguien querría promover la “insalubridad” entre la población, respondió: “Es un genocidio de la raza negra, quieren matarnos”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.