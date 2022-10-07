Jump to content

Kanye West señala que medios “demoníacos” intentan “exterminar la raza negra” al promover la obesidad

Mary-Kate Findon
viernes 07 octubre 2022 18:40

Según Kanye West, los medios de comunicación “demoníacos” promueven de forma activa un peso corporal “poco saludable” como parte de una agenda para “exterminar la raza negra.”

El rapero hizo la afirmación mientras hablaba con Tucker Carlson en Fox News, donde aseguró que los medios de comunicación quieren “poner una percepción de que el sobrepeso es la nueva meta”.

Cuando Carlson le preguntó por qué cree que alguien querría promover la “insalubridad” entre la población, respondió: “Es un genocidio de la raza negra, quieren matarnos”.

