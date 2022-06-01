Vea el momento en que Johnny Depp gana la demanda por difamación contra Amber Heard

El veredicto llega después de un juicio de seis semanas

Oliver Browning
miércoles 01 junio 2022 20:54
Watch moment Johnny Depp wins defamation trial against Amber Heard
Read in English

Johnny Depp ganó su caso de difamación contra Amber Heard.

El jurado emitió su veredicto el miércoles después de tres días de deliberación en el tribunal de distrito de Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp será indemnizado con US$10 millones en concepto de daños y perjuicios y US$5 millones en concepto de daños punitivos.

El veredicto llega después de un juicio de seis semanas en el que Depp demandó a su exmujer, alegando que le había difamado en un artículo de opinión para The Washington Post en el que se describía como víctima de abusos domésticos.

