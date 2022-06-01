Vea el momento en que Johnny Depp gana la demanda por difamación contra Amber Heard
El veredicto llega después de un juicio de seis semanas
Johnny Depp ganó su caso de difamación contra Amber Heard.
El jurado emitió su veredicto el miércoles después de tres días de deliberación en el tribunal de distrito de Fairfax, Virginia.
Depp será indemnizado con US$10 millones en concepto de daños y perjuicios y US$5 millones en concepto de daños punitivos.
El veredicto llega después de un juicio de seis semanas en el que Depp demandó a su exmujer, alegando que le había difamado en un artículo de opinión para The Washington Post en el que se describía como víctima de abusos domésticos.
