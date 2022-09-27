Jump to content

“Demasiado enfermo y retorcido”: espectadores sintieron “náuseas” por serie sobre el asesino Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters recibió elogios por su aterradora interpretación de uno de los asesinos más notorios de EE.UU. Unidos en la nueva serie

Ellie Harrison
martes 27 septiembre 2022 17:47

Tráiler de ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, el nuevo thriller de asesinos en serie de Netflix basado en crímenes reales, ha aterrorizado a los espectadores desde sus primeras escenas.

La serie la protagoniza el actor de Mare of Easttown, Evan Peters, como el hombre también conocido como el “Caníbal de Milwaukee” o el “Monstruo de Milwaukee”, quien cometió los asesinatos y desmembramientos de 17 hombres y niños entre 1978 y 1991.

Llegó a la plataforma el jueves 22 de septiembre y muchos espectadores consideran que las espantosas escenas son demasiado difíciles de procesar.

“Dejé de verla en el episodio dos... Jeffrey Dahmer es demasiado enfermo y retorcido y no puedo soportar esta mi***”, tuiteó un espectador.

“Con esta serie de Jeffrey Dahmer me da miedo salir a la calle”, consideró otro, mientras que un tercero la calificó de “muy nauseabunda”, y agregó: “¿Qué ca*** le pasa a este tonto?”.

Algunos elogiaron la actuación de Peters: “Evan Peters como Jeffrey Dahmer es muy increíble. Hasta el punto de que toda esta serie me hace sentir muy incómodo y aterrorizado”.

“Este nuevo programa de Jeffrey Dahmer en Netflix no conecta bien con mi espíritu. Estoy estresado y asustado”, publicó otro.

“Despierto y no puedo dormir, muy asustado”, tuiteó una persona.

El programa reúne a Peters con el creador de American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy, y también lo protagoniza Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash y Michael Beach.

Aquí se puede leer más sobre la historia verdadera que inspiró la serie.

